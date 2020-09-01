 Skip to Content

Appeals court to hear arguments in Trump tax return fight

New
6:57 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments Tuesday in President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to prevent a New York prosecutor from getting his tax returns. Trump’s lawyers appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month after a district court judge rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena issued to his accounting firm. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has agreed not to enforce the subpoena until after the appeals court makes a ruling. Neither the district court judge, Victor Marrero, nor the appeals court ordered a delay. Trump predicted the case would again end up before the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ruled last month that the presidency in itself doesn’t shield Trump from Vance’s investigation.

Associated Press

