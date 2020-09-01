A keeper of New Orleans Black culture dies at 73

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is mourning the death of Sylvester Francis, the 73-year-old founder and curator of a small but highly respected museum. Francis founded the Backstreet Cultural Museum in 1999. Musician and museum board member Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes confirmed that Francis died Tuesday morning after suffering from appendicitis. A musical tribute to Francis was set for Tuesday afternoon outside the museum. The museum was home to photographs and artifacts that were emblematic of multiple aspects of New Orleans’ African American culture. Exhibits included elaborate, beaded and feathered Mardi Gras Indian costumes and memorabilia from jazz funerals and traditional “second line” parades.