2 pythons weighing 100 pounds collapse ceiling in Australia

An Australian returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a mate. David Tait found a large chunk of his ceiling lying on his kitchen table. He soon found two culprits — non-venomous pythons that had slithered into a a bedroom and living room. The snakes have an estimated combined weight of 45 kilograms (100 pounds). He called a snake catcher, who said the snakes probably were males that were fighting over a nearby female. The males were returned to the wild, but the female hasn’t been found.