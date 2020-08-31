Will September be warm or cool?

There is a good chance September will feel plenty like fall around Wisconsin. The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center calls for a good chance of below normal temperatures for September from the Upper Midwest southward to Arkansas. Of course our average temperature does drop fairly quickly throughout the month of September as we keep loosing sunlight and sun angle.

Meanwhile the CPC is expecting warmer than normal conditions around Florida, the western third of the nation and Alaska as well.

As far as precipitation goes, the CPC indicates it cold be drier than normal from Wisconsin westward. The area with the highest chance of being drier than normal is from the Dakotas to Washington and Oregon.

Well here is to crisp air and hopefully a lot of sunshine in September in Wisconsin. Can you smell that fresh apple cider and hear the crunch of dry leaves underfoot?