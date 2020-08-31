What to expect at your next dentist visit

Rib Mountain, Wis. (WAOW) -- Even though people may not be seeing your smile as often -- trips to the dentist are still important.

Patients at Szmanda Dental say their first trip back to the dentist didn't hit a nerve.

A longtime patient, Noel Tordsen has been coming to Szmanda for over 20 years, he said the new process was easier than expected.

"I thought they did their best to make it seem as much of normal as possible," said Tordsen.

Upon arrival, patients walking in get a temperature check, and shoe sanitization.

Once back in your room, your hygienist and dentist will look different. Scrubs are worn underneath a coat, which is water resistant and rests below the knee. On top of that they are wearing two masks. An N-95 underneath and a surgical on top to stop liquids. Normally worn just for surgery, hair nets are worn all day long, and are accompanied by a plastic face guard.

The room itself also has new additions, each one has small fans circulating airflow, and air purifiers placed chair side to suck in the air by tools in the room.

Dr. Paul Szmanda says the reintroduction has gone well.

"Patients wanna be safe, they wanna know they're coming into a place that's taking all the precautions necessary. It's becoming much much better and much easier to have everybody safe," said Szmanda.

During the period of time dental offices were closed statewide, they changed procedures and in turn, their perspectives.

"We were down for a couple of months, we saw emergency patients but it showed us how much we are needed. A lot of people in town were in great need of dental work but we didn't have the options we have now, and for us to be able to make these changes that we've made and introduce these protocols people feel like their being taken care of and doing the right things to be as safe as possible," said Szmanda.