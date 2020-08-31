Wausau area substitute teacher arrested for sex crime with underage person

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Monday, the Wausau Police Department announced the arrested of a former substitute teacher for a sexual crime involving an underage person.

In a press release, police say their investigation into David A. Faulkner began August 6, when an individual reported that Faulkner disclosed that he used his position to "meet freshly 18-year-old" males.

Police determined Faulkner held a current substitute teaching license and previously worked in districts in the Wausau area. He also held the position of senior pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in Marshfield.

According to a joint statement from the Wausau School District and D.C. Everest Area School District, Faulkner worked at both districts intermittently. Both districts conducted a criminal background check and completed a reference check at the time of his hiring.

Faulkner was interviewed by police on August 24. He acknowledged making the remark on using his position to "meet freshly 18-year-old," but allegedly didn't mean it, stating he may have said that "on a bad night." Faulkner reportedly denied any inappropriate relationships through substitute teaching or pastoral work.

On August 26, police say they interviewed an 18-year-old that had no school or church or affiliation with Faulkner. The male reportedly told police that in early 2020, when he was 17, he and Faulkner had met several times and engaged in sexual activity. Faulkner allegedly also supplied marijuana vaping cartridges.

Faulkner has been removed from the Wausau and D.C Everest district's substitute teaching roster, and the incident has been reported to the Department of Public Instruction for license revocation review. Both districts are working with police on the investigation.

The Wausau Police Department recommended the following charges to the Marathon County District Attorney's Office after he was arrested on Friday, 8/28:

Child Enticement

Sexual Intercourse with a Child 16 or Older

Delivery of Marijuana

Faulkner is expected to make a Marathon County Circuit Court appearance on Monday afternoon.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, but police say that there is no evidence Faulkner used his positions for the purpose of meeting younger males. Anyone who has information related to this case should contact Detective Jennifer Holz at 715-261-7883.