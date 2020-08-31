VOA journalists protest new US global media chief’s moves

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of journalists at Voice of America is protesting moves made by the U.S.-funded outlet’s new chief that they say are endangering their colleagues and the international broadcaster’s credibility as a news source. In a letter to U.S. Agency for Global Media head Michael Pack, 14 senior VOA journalists expressed deep concern with steps he has taken that they say also threaten to harm national security objectives. They cite a number of moves including a purge of AGM executives, the dismissal of foreign journalists and comments Pack has made denigrating VOA and its sister outlets. Pack is a conservative filmmaker and ally of President Donald Trump. He has made no secret of his intent to shake the agency up.