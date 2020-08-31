Vilas Co. Jail gets national recognition for recovery program

VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Vilas County Jail was recognized by the National Sheriff's Association for it's alcohol and drug recovery program.

Jail Administrator William Weiss said the program wouldn't be possible without community partners.

"It's very nice to have received the award. However, I'm really humbled by it and it would have been wonderful if it was a group award because without a great team the program would not have been possible," Weiss said.

The Lac Du Flambeau tribes is one of many program partners.