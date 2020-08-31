Venezuelan government says it is pardoning 110 opponents

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Venezuelan government says it has pardoned more than 100 political opponents, including some who are in prison, took refuge in foreign embassies in Caracas or fled the country fearing for their safety. The move comes ahead of congressional elections set for December 6 that the movement led by U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó says it is boycotting because conditions are not fair. Minister of Communications Jorge Rodríguez listed 110 people being pardoned, although the terms of the amnesty were not clear. The names listed in the pardon don’t include prominent opposition leaders such as Leopoldo Lopez, who remains inside a foreign ambassador’s residence in Caracas,