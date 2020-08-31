Uncertainty dominates presidential campaign’s final stretch

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden arere embracing conflicting tactics and messages to gain an advantage with the weeks dwindling until Election /day They’re also both facing a pandemic, an uncertain economy, violent civil unrest and questions about the integrity of the election itself. Never before have such dire variables loomed over the closing weeks of an election. Each side cast the other as an existential threat to America’s future as they offered voters starkly different versions of reality over the last two weeks of carefully scripted conventions. Both sides acknowledge the race will likely get closer.