Uganda’s Bobi Wine complains of threats to presidential bid

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan singer and opposition politician Bobi Wine is citing “a pattern of repression and suppression” to derail his bid to challenge the country’s long-time president in elections next year. Wine, a lawmaker whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, spoke on Monday to The Associated Press to answer questions about his age and academic record after an attorney alleged that Wine was lying about his age. Wine, 38, said he faces a number of accusations, including tax evasion and even an ownership dispute over the property where he lives with his wife and young children outside the capital, Kampala.