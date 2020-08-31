UAE: UN court doesn’t have jurisdiction in Qatar dispute

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Arab Emirates is asserting that the U.N.’s highest court does not have jurisdiction in a case brought by Qatar alleging “discrimination against Qatar and Qatari citizens” amid a boycott by four Arab nations. Lawyers for the UAE want the International Court of Justice’s judges to throw out the case for lack of jurisdiction. Following the UAE arguments presented Monday, lawyers for Qatar are due to respond on Wednesday. UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia cut ties to Qatar on June 5, 2017, and launched an economic boycott. They say the crisis stems from Qatar’s support for extremist groups in the region, charges denied by Doha.