Third COVID death reported in Wood County

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - A third person has died as a result of complications caused by COVID-19, the Wood County Health Department confirmed Monday.

According to Marathon County Deputy Medical Examiner Leah Scheidt, the person had underlying health conditions.

In total, 1,122 people have died in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 or related complications. In Wood County, there have been a total of 462 positive cases, with 49 still considered active as of the writing of this article.

The health department is reporting a decrease in the trend of total number of cases in recent weeks, but continue to encourage the use of facial masks and social distancing.