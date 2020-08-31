Texas sues over plans to send mail ballot applications

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The fight over mail balloting in Texas has expanded to Houston, where the state is suing over a plan to send mail balloting applications to more than 2 million registered voters. Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the lawsuit Monday. Texas is one of the few states not allowing more people to vote by mail in November over pandemic fears. Texas generally restricts mail-in voting to people who are 65 or older, disabled or will be outside the county on Election Day. Harris County officials say it’s up to each voter who gets an application to decide whether or not they’re eligible.