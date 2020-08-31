Teen siblings send cards thanking health care worker heroes

Siblings Prabhleen and Mantej Lamba say they were inspired by the Sikh core principle of “seva,” or selfless service. They were also inspired by the daily sacrifices of health care workers across the world. The two teenagers in the San Francisco Bay Area launched “Cards 4 Covid Heroes.” The project shows gratitude to healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. In two months, they’ve collected more than 250 ‘thank you’ cards from their local community that they’ve sent to workers in four hospitals along with $10 gift cards.