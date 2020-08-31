Syria says Israeli strike kills 2 soldiers, wounds 7

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A Syrian Defense Ministry official says Israel’s military has fired missiles on areas south of the capital Damascus killing two soldiers and wounding seven. The unnamed Defense Ministry official, who was quoted by state media, said Monday’s strikes targeted military posts south of Damascus adding that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles before they hit their targets. He said the missiles were fired from the area of Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel rarely comments on such reports, but is believed to have carried out scores of raids targeting Iran’s military presence in Syria.