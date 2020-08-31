Supporters of ex-Ivory Coast president submit his candidacy

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Supporters of Ivory Coast’s ex-president Laurent Gbagbo have submitted his documents to the electoral commission to get him registered as a candidate in the October elections after his name had been removed from the list of candidates. The head of the EDI party, Georges Armand-Ouegnin, said they were naming Gbagbo as the party’s candidate. He rejected an earlier decision by the electoral commission that took the former president’s name off the list saying it was a political move. The electoral commission announced earlier this month that Gbagbo does not qualify as a candidate because of criminal convictions. Ivory Coast’s constitutional court will decide which of the 36 candidates who registered can actually stand in the election.