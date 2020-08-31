School District of Rhinelander Offering 100-Mile ‘Get Out and Walk’ Challenge

RHINELANDER (WAOW)- The School District of Rhinelander Community Education Program is offering a 100-mile “Get Out and Walk” Challenge for the community.

The point of the challenge is to offer families an opportunity to complete an activity outside, despite the obstacles that COVID-19 presents. The School District of Rhinelander is encouraging you, your family, and friends to take part in this fun activity!

The goal of the challenge is to Walk 100 miles in seven weeks (Sept. 14—Nov. 1), while keeping track of your distance and log your miles

After the seven weeks is up, email your completed log sheet to Mike Cheslock at cheslmik@rhinelander.k12.wi.us

All who complete the challenge will be eligible for a random drawing for Chamber Bucks!

An official mileage log sheet is available on the School District’s website at https://www.rhinelander.k12.wi.us/community/communityeducation.cfm.

You can register by September 13th to be eligible for the challenge. The fee to participate is $10 per person. You can register online and pay with a debit or credit card at: https://www.rhinelander.k12.wi.us/community/communityeducation.cfm.