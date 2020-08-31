Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin help with Hurricane Laura cleanup

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Right now there are a dozen Wisconsinites in southern states helping with the relief effort after Hurricane Laura, and by the end of the week there will be more.

Around 15 Red Cross volunteers including one from north central Wisconsin are going to help in the aftermath.

Wendy Savage is the Executive Director for the North Central of the American Red Cross based in Wausau, she'll be working with elected officials to make sure they're aware of what resources are available.

Other volunteers will be working to make sure people have basic essentials.

"It can be blankets, a safe place to stay a hot meal someone just to talk to and connect with other resources," Savage said.

If you're interested in being a Red Cross volunteer information can be found here and if you would like to donate that information can be found here.