R&B singer Akon moves ahead with ‘Akon City’ in Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — American R&B singer Akon is moving ahead with plans to create a futuristic city in West Africa, unveiling plans Monday for the $6 billion project in Senegal where he spent much of his childhood. The 47-year-old first announced plans for Akon City back in 2018. He has described it as “real-life Wakanda,” referencing the fictional location of the film “Black Panther.” Though the first phase alone of the project is set to take three years, plans call for the city to eventually include a resort, casino, residential living and even its own police station.