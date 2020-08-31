Rather nice conditions for a few days

We received generally 0.2 to 0.5 inches of rain in much of the News 9 area Monday morning as a cold front marched through. Now we will have clear to partly cloudy skies Monday night as drier air sweeps in from the west along with high pressure. It will turn a bit chilly with lows in the 40s. In fact some upper 30s are likely in some of the typical colder spots in the region. Winds will be light from the northwest to west.

Tuesday should be a nice day with partly cloudy skies along with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Wednesday looks a bit warmer as mild air flows in ahead a cold front approaching from the Northern Plains. With partly cloudy skies, the highs should climb to the upper 70s, a few degrees above normal actually. There is a small chance of some light showers late Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the northern part of the area as that next cold front sweeps through. Otherwise it should be partly cloudy and breezy Thursday with highs around 71 degrees.

It will be more fall-like Friday with partly cloudy skies. Lows should return to the 40s, with highs around 67 degrees. Southerly winds will return for Saturday causing a brief warm up. After lows in the upper 40s, the temperature could climb to the mid 70s. Clouds are expected to increase as the next cold front approaches. This one could generate showers across the area Saturday evening and night. Leftover spotty light rain is possible Sunday. It will be breezy and cooler again Sunday with highs around 66 degrees.

The fall-like trend will get stronger early next week as the jet stream plunges south of out of Canada. Highs may stay in the low 60s early next week, possible even some upper 50s if there is a mostly cloudy day. Labor Day activities out on the water may not feel the greatest with the chill around. We might see some sprinkles or isolated light showers from time to time. We will have to monitor for a more widespread frost potential next week as well with such cool air hanging around.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m, 31-August 2020

On this date in weather history:

1971 - The low of 84 degrees and high of 108 degrees at Death Valley, CA, were the coolest of the month. The average daily high was 115.7 degrees that August, and the average daily low was 93.4 degrees. (The Weather Channel)

1984 - Lightning ignited several forest fires in Montana, one of which burned through 100,000 acres of timber and grassland. (The Weather Channel)