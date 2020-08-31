Protester pushed by police out of hospital, looking ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 75-year-old protester who had been hospitalized in Buffalo with a severe head injury after being shoved by police and falling said he will press on with his grassroots activism. Martin Gugino told the USA TODAY Network that his life is headed in a new direction, though he’s not sure how it will play out. Video of Gugino falling to the ground after being pushed by two Buffalo police officers clearing a demonstration site in June drew worldwide criticism. The veteran activist was seen bleeding from his head as officers walk away. The officers have pleaded not guilty to assault.