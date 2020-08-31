President Trump says he’s not meeting with Blake family because lawyers would be present

(WKOW) -- During a press conference at the White House Monday, President Trump said he spoke with the Blake family's pastor, but he decided not to talk with the family directly because they wanted lawyers present.

"I may at some point do that, but they did have a lawyer that wanted to be on the phone, and I said, 'No, that's inappropriate,'" President Trump said. "I gave my best regards, but again, I spoke with the pastor."

Jacob Blake was shot several times in the back by Kenosha Police on Aug. 23, sparking protests across the state and the country -- one in particular which turned deadly in Kenosha when 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly shot three protesters, killing two.

Monday, the president did not condemn Rittenhouse's alleged actions when asked to by reporters, instead describing that Rittenhouse was overrun by protesters.

"He was trying to get away from them I guess, it looks like," Trump said of Rittenhouse. "And then he fell, and they very violently attacked him. It's something we're looking at right now. It's under investigation. But I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed."

President Trump said his goal in coming to Wisconsin was to tour the damage and congratulate National Guard members and other law enforcement for the work they've been doing keeping the peace.

Governor Tony Evers (D-WI) wrote a letter to President Trump Sunday asking him to reconsider his visit.