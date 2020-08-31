Open the Outdoors Program aims to make public land more accesible

(WAOW) -- With more people spending time outdoors during the pandemic, the DNR wants you to know that many State Parks are accessible for differently abled people.

The Open the Outdoors program ensures that parks are accessible by paving paths and offering adaptive equipment.

"All campgrounds have at least one accessible campsite... any activity we try to offer an accessible version of that, an adaptive version. So, we have adaptive kayaks at some places," said DNR Accessibility Coordinator Nick Zouski.

The DNR also offers opportunities for disabled hunters. If you are planning in participating in 2020 gun deer hunt, you nee to sign up by September 1.

