Official apologizes for ‘greasy fried chicken’ comments

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans City Council member is apologizing for describing a preference among residents of part of her predominantly Black district for “greasy fried chicken” restaurants. She made the comments recently while discussing the district’s slow business recovery 15 years after Hurricane Katrina. The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen says her comments in an earlier newspaper story were taken out of context. Nguyen’s apology came shortly after a Democratic state representative from New Orleans wrote Sunday he was “appalled, and insulted” by Nguyen’s words. Nguyen was responding to a question about what kind of commerce the neighborhood can support, given its shrunken population.