New regulations on PFAS firefighting foam to go into effect

MADISON (WKOW) -- New regulations on PFAS chemicals used in firefighting foam go into effect this week.

Starting Tuesday, PFAS-containing firefighting foam in an emergency firefighting operation or when testing an appropriately equipped facility, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The use of firefighting foam is now strictly prohibited for the purpose of training.

The regulation helps mitigate discharge of PFAS into the environment. Firefighting foam has been identified as a "significant source" of PFAS contamination to the environment, according to the DNR.

If PFAS-containing foam is used in an emergency or during testing, the DNR must be notified as soon as possible.

The chemicals have been used in industry and consumer products since the 1950s-- and can be dangerous for humans and wildlife.