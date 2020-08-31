More Fall-like this week

The weather this week will definitely make you accept that Summer is over. The conditions will be more fall-like. No long stretches of warm weather are on the horizon. It will be more seasonal to cool.

Today: Periods of rain and a few rumbles of thunder through early afternoon, then some breaks of sun later in the afternoon.

High: 69 Wind:South 10-20, becoming NW late

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool.

Low: 47 Wind: Light West

Tuesday: Partly cloudy north of Wausau with increasing clouds elsewhere and a slight chance of a shower in the far south (south of Stevens Point) late in the day.

High: 71 Wind:SW 5-10

The highest chance of rain this week will come this morning. A cold front moving in from the west will generate periods of rain and a few rumbles of thunder. This activity will move east of the area by mid afternoon and we could see a few breaks of sun late in the day. High temperatures will range from the mid 60s north to low 70s south. Winds will begin out of the south rather breezy at 10 to 20 mph, but then shift to the northwest after the from moves through. Rain amounts could be a quarter to half inch.

Skies will stay partly cloudy through tonight and most of tomorrow. The northern fringes of a weather system moving through Illinois tomorrow could produce a few light showers in the southern part of the area (south of Stevens Point), late tomorrow, but most locations should stay dry. The warmest day of the week could be Wednesday when we will have a good amount of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front dropping in from the north will generate a chance of light showers Thursday morning, then it will turn partly cloudy, breezy, and a bit cooler. Highs on Thursday will only reach the low 70s. On Friday there will be a good amount of sun but highs will only reach the upper 60s, so it will definitely feel like Fall.

Temps will briefly warm-up into the middle and upper 70s for Saturday before another cold front drops in from the north and produces a few showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few spotty showers might form again Sunday afternoon with the mercury going a little below normal once again. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s on Sunday. On Monday, it could be the coolest day of the season with highs only in the low 60s.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 31-August-2020

On this date in weather history: 1954 - Hurricane Carol swept across eastern New England killing sixty persons and causing 450 million dollars damage. It was the first of three hurricanes to affect New England that year. (David Ludlum)