Mexico City’s 2nd oldest church burns amid homeless takeover

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities promised to erect a barricade around Mexico City’s second oldest church after a weekend fire damaged the tower, choir, an organ and stained glass. One homeless person was rescued from the blaze and the Archdiocese of Mexico noted the church had been broken into by homeless people before the blaze. City authorities said Monday the church wouldn’t be off-limits, but would have more protection and get a restoration after the Saturday blaze. The structure dates back to 1567, and was shored up by wooden supports after it suffered damage in the 7.1 magnitude 2017 earthquake.