Man who admitted embezzling millions sentenced to prison

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois accountant who pleaded guilty to embezzling millions of dollars from a trustee of the Art Institute of Chicago and others to finance a luxurious lifestyle has been sentenced to 16½ years in prison. Sultan Issa of Hinsdale admitted earlier this year Art Institute trustee Roger L. Weston wasn’t his only victim. The 46-year-old Issa, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud in January, said he also stole millions from individual investors, including $500,000 from a widow who trusted him to invest funds from her late husband’s estate. In handing down the sentence Monday, U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood said Issa’s misconduct was “startling” in its breadth.