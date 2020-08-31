Macron starts Lebanon trip by meeting iconic Lebanese diva

BEIRUT (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has returned to Lebanon for a two-day visit and a schedule packed with events and political talks aimed at charting a way out for the country. But his first meeting wasn’t with the new prime minister-designate appointed hours earlier, nor with the country’s feuding politicians or civil society activists. Instead, he chose to see Lebanon’s No. 1 diva Fairouz, a national symbol and one of the rare figures in Lebanon beloved and respected across the country.