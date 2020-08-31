Louisiana Sen. Cassidy says he’s recovered from COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana says he has recovered from COVID-19 and is resuming his normal congressional workload after experiencing only modest symptoms of the illness caused by the coronavirus. The Republican senator issued a statement Monday thanking people for their concerns and prayers and calling himself lucky. Cassidy, a doctor, said he meets the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for returning to regular activities. He announced on Aug. 20 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was quarantining in Louisiana. He was at least the 13th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.