House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Oversight Committee intends to subpoena Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The committee wants documents pertaining to disruptions in mail delivery operations and other operational changes. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the committee chairwoman, sent notice Monday in a memo, saying DeJoy blew past a deadline to fully respond to the committee’s request for more information. Maloney says, “It is clear that a subpoena has become necessary.” Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of the Postal Service as agency operations are central to the November election, with an expected surge of mail-in ballots.