Horse racing leaders move to set national safety standards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Thoroughbred racing leaders have announced plans to create a new authority to create national safety standards for their sport. The standards would be intended to minimize doping and lead to fewer deaths and injuries at U.S. racetracks. The authority will set up industry-wide national standards for medication use, track conditions and other safety standards to protect thoroughbred horses and their riders. The initiative has the backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who plans to introduce legislation in Congress. The Republican said the authority would help provide new protections for the sport, which has been marred by doping, deaths and injuries to horses.