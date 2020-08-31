Heat beat Bucks 115-104, take 1-0 series lead

Orlando, Fla. (WAOW) -- The Miami Heat stifled the Bucks high flying offense on Monday night, taking a 1-0 series lead with a 115-104 win.

Jimmy Butler lead all scorers with 40 points, and 27 in the second half to put the Bucks in a 1-0 hole for the second straight series. It was the highest scoring playoff game of Butler's career.

For Milwaukee, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez paced their scorers with 28 points and 24 points, respectively.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points and 10 rebounds, but went just 4-12 from the free throw line..

The Bucks struggled to take care of the ball once again, a common theme for them in the NBA's bubble since the restart. They turned it over 19 times.

Milwaukee also struggled from the free throw line, shooting just 14-26 , while Miami shot lights out, going 25-27.

Game two is Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.