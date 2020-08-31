Hamas says deal reached to calm violence with Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Hamas rulers say they have reached an agreement through international mediators to end the latest round of cross-border violence with Israel. Under the deal, Hamas is to halt the launches of explosives-laden balloons and rocket fire into Israel, while Israel will ease a blockade that has been tightened in recent weeks. Hamas said the agreement was brokered by Egypt, the United Nations and Qatar. There was no confirmation from Israel or any of the mediators. Under previous agreements, Hamas has sought a broader easing of Israel’s blockade and large-scale projects meant to revive Gaza’s moribund economy.