Guilty plea in Hawaii woman’s lobbying of Trump officials

HONOLULU (AP) — An American consultant has pleaded guilty to an illicit lobbying effort aimed at getting the Trump administration to drop an investigation into the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund, and to arrange for the return of a Chinese dissident living in the U.S. Nickie Mali Lum Davis pleaded guilty to a single count involving a violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires individuals enlisted by foreign entities to lobby the U.S. government to register that work with the Justice Department. Davis faces up to five years in prison when she’s sentenced in January.