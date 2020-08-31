Gov. Tony Evers releases statement on special session

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers released a statement on the special session on policing accountability and transparency reform.

Gov. Evers released the following statement:

“The people of Wisconsin don’t want another task force or more delays—they want action and results, and they want it today, not tomorrow or some day months down the road. It’s disappointing that there’s no sense of urgency from Republicans, and it’s a let down to all the people who are asking us to lead. We have been talking about these bills for months, and Republicans have had plenty of time to consider them on the merits. I encourage Wisconsinites to contact their elected officials and ask them to show up and get to work to pass these bills. We don’t have time to wait.” Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #84 on August 24, calling legislature into a special session to consider a package of bills he says are designed to increase police accountability. The special session was scheduled to begin Monday at noon.

Earlier this year, Gov. Evers called special sessions on support for farmers and the agriculture industry and funding for education, respectively. Both sessions adjourned without sending any bills to the governor's desk.