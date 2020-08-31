French weekly investigated; showed Black lawmaker as slave

PARIS (AP) — A French magazine is under investigation and facing possible racism charges for an issue that portrays a Black lawmaker as a slave. French President Emmanuel Macron and politicians across the spectrum denounced last week’s publication in the magazine Valeurs Actuelles, which caters to readers on the right and far right. The Paris prosecutor’s office announced it opened an investigation Monday into “offense of racist nature.” The far-left legislator, Danielle Obono, called the publication “an insult to my ancestors, my family and my political movement.” Anti-racism activists said the publication reflected a creeping acceptance of extremist views. The magazine apologized.