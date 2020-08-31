France accuses UK of stalling in post-Brexit trade talks

PARIS (AP) — France has lambasted the British government for what it sees as deliberate stalling during post-Brexit trade discussions and for harboring unreasonable expectations. The 27-nation EU and the U.K. remain deadlocked in their talks on future trade ties after a transitional divorce period ends on Dec. 31. That has raised concerns that no agreement will be in place in time and that tariffs and other impediments to trade will have to be enacted at the start of next year. Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but both sides hoped that a chaotic Brexit could be avoided during 11 months of negotiations. Both sides have said that September will be a crucial month in the discussions.