Fiserv Forum, Miller Park to serve as early voting centers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The home arena of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and the home stadium of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers will serve as early voting sites for the 2020 general election. Milwaukee city officials say Fiserv Forum will be used for in-person early voting from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1. Miller Park will have drive-through early voting, though dates of that operation haven’t been announced. The additional locations will help the city account for an anticipated increase in voting turnout and the ongoing protocols requiring that in-person voting locations comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.