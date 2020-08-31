Evers, Barnes, Kaul face recall efforts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Attorney General Josh Kaul are facing recall efforts.

Filings last week with the Wisconsin Elections Commission began efforts to gather the requisite 668,327 signatures from eligible Wisconsin voters to initiate recall elections.

Misty R. Polewczynski—a resident of Burlington—submitted the necessary paperwork to form recall committees against Evers and Barnes Friday. In a separate filing on Wednesday, William Leverson, from Racine, formed a committee to recall Kaul.

All three efforts have 60 days under Wisconsin state statutes to garner the needed signatures.

A Facebook group titled Recall Evers Petition was created Wednesday and lists Polewczynski as an administrator and moderator. The group has over 45,000 members.

This is not the first time a Wisconsin governor has faced a recall petition. In 2012, then-Gov. Scott Walker became the first statewide elected official in the nation to survive a recall election after he aggressively pursued divisive legislation to strip many public workers of collective bargaining powers.

His victory, a rematch against Milwaukee's mayor and two-time Democratic nominee for governor, Tom Barrett, vaulted Walker into the national political arena. He mounted an unsuccessful bid for president in 2016 and then lost the governorship to Evers in 2018.

Evers and Barnes have faced sharp criticism in recent days from law enforcement organizations over the words they have used to respond to the issue of police violence.

In a televised address held the day after Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times, Evers said said he stood against "excessive force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites."

Barnes, the state's first Black lieutenant governor, took the podium later and said, "And let me be clear, this was not an accident. This wasn't bad police work. This felt like some sort of vendetta being taken out on a member of our community."

The two spent much of the rest of the 10-minute address calling on the Legislature to take up a set of bills that they said could help address concerns around police use of force.

Kaul's Department of Justice is, in accordance with state law, leading the investigation into Blake's shooting. DOJ has so far released few details of the events leading up to the shooting.

Evers' relationship with the Republican-led Legislature soured dramatically before he even took office. The Assembly and Senate passed, and Walker signed a bill passed during a lame-duck session that limited the governor and attorney general's powers just weeks before Evers and Kaul were sworn in to their elected offices.

From there, dialog further deteriorated when the state Senate rejected Evers' nominee for secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Brad Pfaff. Evers called the move "absolute bullshit."

Pfaff is now running for state Senate.

Republicans in the Legislature took the Evers' administration to court over the Safer at Home order, a mandate that governed how the state responded to the coronavirus pandemic. Among the most criticized measures were rules limiting business operations.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court, controlled by a majority of conservative justices, sided with the Legislature and the order was largely invalidated. Evers decried the decision as having potentially deadly consequences.

All of the episodes have further deepened partisan entrenchment in a fiercely contested state.

Wisconsin has emerged as a flashpoint in the political battle for America. Democrats intended to hold their national convention in Milwaukee before the pandemic scuttled many of those plans.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have visited the state repeatedly. Trump plans to do so again on Tuesday by stopping in Kenosha following the violence and protests in response to Blake's shooting. Evers urged Trump not to make the trip.

In a post on the Recall Evers Petition Facebook group, Polewczynski—the organizer behind the Evers and Barnes recall efforts—idenified herself as "a girl from Burlington who grew tired of Evers shit."

"That being said," she continued, " [collect] your signatures and get this jerk out of office."