Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library faces back-to-school accommodation challenges

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library has traditionally served as a place for students to spend time after school, with up to 40 students in the library between 3-6 pm.

This year, they are unable to accommodate as many students as a time, due to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The library is reminding those that usually depend on it as a place for their child to go after school of the following:

The library closes from 12-1 pm and 4-5 pm for cleaning.

40 patrons are allowed in the library at a time due to reduced-capacity guidelines.

Meeting rooms are closed to the public at this time.

Seating has been reduced to ensure social distancing.

Masks are required except for those with medical issues preventing their use.

Computer time is limited to 90 minutes per day.

Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

Despite limitations, many library services are still available to assist students and parents through the school year: