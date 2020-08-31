Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library faces back-to-school accommodation challenges
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library has traditionally served as a place for students to spend time after school, with up to 40 students in the library between 3-6 pm.
This year, they are unable to accommodate as many students as a time, due to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The library is reminding those that usually depend on it as a place for their child to go after school of the following:
- The library closes from 12-1 pm and 4-5 pm for cleaning.
- 40 patrons are allowed in the library at a time due to reduced-capacity guidelines.
- Meeting rooms are closed to the public at this time.
- Seating has been reduced to ensure social distancing.
- Masks are required except for those with medical issues preventing their use.
- Computer time is limited to 90 minutes per day.
- Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
Despite limitations, many library services are still available to assist students and parents through the school year:
- Youth Services can provide a list of book recommendations customized to a child or teen.
- Digital additions of books, audiobooks, music, movies and graphic novels via Hoopla and Overdrive/Libby.
- Continuation of virtual programs, including virtual storytimes and videos of craft and DIY game ideas. They will also offer more "Grab N Go" kits. Updates for these programs are available on Facebook.
- Mobile printing is available, which enables documents or homework to be send from any device to the Library's printer. Print jobs are released after payment at the circulation desk.
- Reference service is available in person, by phone or via email. 715-387-8495 or refdesk@marshfieldlibrary.org
- Continuation of curbside pickup service for books, CDs and DVDs. Items can be requested by calling 715-387-8494 or placing a hold via the library catalog online.