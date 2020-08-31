 Skip to Content

Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library faces back-to-school accommodation challenges

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library has traditionally served as a place for students to spend time after school, with up to 40 students in the library between 3-6 pm.

This year, they are unable to accommodate as many students as a time, due to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The library is reminding those that usually depend on it as a place for their child to go after school of the following:

  • The library closes from 12-1 pm and 4-5 pm for cleaning.
  • 40 patrons are allowed in the library at a time due to reduced-capacity guidelines.
  • Meeting rooms are closed to the public at this time.
  • Seating has been reduced to ensure social distancing.
  • Masks are required except for those with medical issues preventing their use.
  • Computer time is limited to 90 minutes per day.
  • Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

Despite limitations, many library services are still available to assist students and parents through the school year:

  • Youth Services can provide a list of book recommendations customized to a child or teen.
  • Digital additions of books, audiobooks, music, movies and graphic novels via Hoopla and Overdrive/Libby.
  • Continuation of virtual programs, including virtual storytimes and videos of craft and DIY game ideas. They will also offer more "Grab N Go" kits. Updates for these programs are available on Facebook.
  • Mobile printing is available, which enables documents or homework to be send from any device to the Library's printer. Print jobs are released after payment at the circulation desk.
  • Reference service is available in person, by phone or via email. 715-387-8495 or refdesk@marshfieldlibrary.org
  • Continuation of curbside pickup service for books, CDs and DVDs. Items can be requested by calling 715-387-8494 or placing a hold via the library catalog online.

