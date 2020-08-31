Ethiopia seeks US clarification on reported aid cut over dam

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — An Ethiopian diplomat says his country has asked the United States for clarification on a report that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has approved cutting up to $130 million in aid to Ethiopia because of the country’s dispute with Egypt and Sudan over a massive dam it is building on the Blue Nile. Ethiopia’s ambassador to the U.S. says the clarification is expected from the U.S. on Monday. The planned cut was reported by Foreign Policy, setting off an uproar among some in Ethiopia, a U.S. regional security ally. A State Department spokesperson said they had no announcements “at this time.”