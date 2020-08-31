Diplomats say US veto likely on UN anti-terrorism resolution

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is voting on a resolution calling for the prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration of all those engaged in terrorism-related activities. But U.N. diplomats said a U.S. veto is likely Monday because it doesn’t call for the repatriation of foreign fighters and their families from Syria and Iraq. U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft said last week the world must work together to prevent the revival of the Islamic State extremist group, also known as ISIS. And she stressed that repatriation and accountability are essential so that fighters and their family members “do not become the nucleus of an ISIS 2.0.”