Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States. The moves come as airlines try desperately to lure people back to flying. Although air travel has recovered slightly since April, it is still down sharply. Normally in summer, 2 million or more people pass through security checkpoints at U.S. airports each day. That number hasn’t been above 900,000 since the early days of the pandemic in mid-March. But in dropping change fees, airlines are abandoning a lucrative extra.