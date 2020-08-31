Composing for flamingos: Duo pens score for nature special

NEW YORK (AP) — The man who composed the music to “The Lion King” is just as comfortable with real lions, too. Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer animates such stunning nature sequences as bottlenose dolphins surfing for joy and lions hunting in the Namib desert for “Planet Earth: A Celebration.” The one-hour special pulls together sequences from “Planet Earth II” and “Blue Planet II” with a new narration from Sir David Attenborough and a reworked score by Zimmer and Jacob Shea. The composers say they enjoy writing music for nature documentaries because the sequences have never been seen before and have no associated baggage.