Chinese govt complicates TikTok sale ordered by US govt

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chinese government is complicating the U.S.-government-ordered sale of U.S. TikTok assets. China on Friday introduced export restrictions on artificial intelligence technology, including the type that TikTok uses to choose which videos to spool up to its users. That means TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, would have to obtain a license to export any restricted technologies to a foreign company. The Trump administration has threatened to ban TikTok and ordered ByteDance to sell it, claiming national security risks. TikTok denies it is a national security risk and is suing to stop the administration from the threatened ban. Prospective buyers for U.S. TikTok assets include Microsoft and Walmart and, reportedly, Oracle.