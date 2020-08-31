CDC has not reduced the death count related to COVID-19

Some widely shared social media posts suggest the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “backpedaled” on the number of deaths caused by COVID-19, but an AP Fact Check finds that’s not true. In recent tweets, supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory misrepresented CDC figures, stating that the government’s health agency had reduced the number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths to just over 9,000. President Donald Trump was among those who tweeted the information, which was later taken down by Twitter for violating platform rules. As of Aug. 26, the CDC says, there were more than 160,000 deaths where COVID-19 was listed on the death certificate.