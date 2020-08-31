Baltic states impose sanctions against Belarus ahead of EU

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The three Baltic EU members have published their own travel sanctions on 30 Belarus officials ahead of the 27-member European Union. The Baltic nations of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have included President Alexander Lukashenko in the sanctions. Lithuania’s president said more people will be added to the list in the future. The European Union is still to publish its own list of up to 20 senior Belarus officials suspected of election fraud and the crackdown on protesters. Belarus’ authoritarian president of 26 years has faced weeks of protests since he was re-elected to a sixth term on Aug. 9 in a vote that protesters called rigged.