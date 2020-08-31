Argentina says it reaches deal to avoid debt default

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina says that private creditors have “massively” accepted an offer to restructure $65 billion in debt, allowing it to avoid another default and messy legal battle in international courts. Economy Minister Martín Guzmán said Monday 93.55% of the bondholders accepted the offer and the country will save $37.7 billion over the next decade. “The offer had a massive acceptance by our creditors as a result of the dialogue process that was established in recent months,” he said. By dispelling fears of its third default this century, Argentina can now look to revive its recession-bound economy.